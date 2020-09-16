1/1
Lucille Elaine Benson
Lucille Elaine Benson

Cleveland, OH - Lucille Elaine Benson (Momma Lu) of Glendale, AZ was born in Cleveland on Dec. 10, 1937 and passed away Sept. 12, 2020. Lucille was preceded in death by parents Fred and Theresa Cardillo, 4 brothers, 1 sister and her husband Richard (Dick) Benson.

She is survived by her 2 sons, Ron and Tony Lanese (Peggy), daughter Barbara Underwood (Patrick); 7 grandchildren- Christopher, Nikki, Nico, Gianni and Amore Lanese; Becky Prock (Justin) and Karen Ormand (Rich); 7 great-grandchildren- Lexi McMullen (Nick), Alyssa, Chance, Ashlyn, Marissa, Ayden and Tara.

Momma Lu will be remembered by many, she was truly a Giving person. She enjoyed making music with her husband who played in a Big Band, creating amazing Wedding Cakes, baking Pizzelle cookies, bus trips to the Casino with her friends, the Yard Sale Queen, but her favorite by far…BINGO! Rest in peace Momma Lu, we all love you very much!

Mass will be at St. Maria Goretti 6261 N Granite Reef Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250 (480)948-8380, on Sept. 26, 2020 at 11:00am.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
