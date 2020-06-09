Lucille M. Holthus
Lucille M. Holthus

Gilbert - Age 88, formerly Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Died May 26, 2020. She is survived by Donald Jr. (Valerie) of Andover,MN, Andrea Erickson (Ken) of Gilbert, David (Marcie) of Chandler and Robert (Lisa) of The Woodlands, TX. Also survived by grandchildren: Frederick Holthus, Plymouth, MN, and Heidi Holthus, Minneapolis, MN, Theo Erickson, Gilbert, Taite Erickson, Frederick, MD and Tyrus Holthus, The Woodlands, TX, along with many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Donald, Sr., and parents Margaret and Andrew Larson.

Lucy was born on a farm in southwest Minnesota. She graduated from Beaver Creek HS, Augustana College and the University of Minnesota. Lucy retired from Minneapolis Public Schools after working as one of the first Limited English Proficiency teachers in the district.

Lucy's love of family in her life will always be remembered. Her kind and generous spirit along with her unique, infectious laugh will never be forgotten. A private family internment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
