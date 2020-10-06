Lucille Mae Baldwin
August 23, 1935 - September 20, 2020
On Sunday September 20, 2020, Lucille ("Lou") Mae Baldwin, 85, died peacefully at her home, brought down by lung cancer - much against her will. She was surrounded by her family and friends. Lou was born in Ashtabula, OH, on August 23, 1935, the daughter of Earl and Alice (McCollum) Baldwin.
Her High School activities included women's basketball, chorus, band, library assistant, and ECHO staff. But her most memorable honor was graduating from Edgewood High School, in 1953 and having her dad, as president of the Board of Education, sign her diploma. She went on to receive her nursing diploma in 1956, from Huron Road Hospital School of Nursing, Cleveland, OH. Caring for sick children rapidly became her first love and that interest grew during her tenure at Akron Children's Hospital. In 1957, she entered the Air Force National Guard and became the first flight nurse in Ohio. After relocating to Arizona in 1963, she earned her Bachelors of Nursing degree from Arizona State University in 1968, and then earned her Masters of Science degree in 1971.
Lou was involved in the establishment of the first Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Phoenix. Three years after obtaining her Master's degree, she became a faculty member in the graduate program at Arizona State University, and developed a course curriculum in Child Mental Health. While at John C. Lincoln Hospital, from 1974 to 1987, she became the Vice President of Patient Care Services, and directed the nurse's team in the development of the first Level 1 Trauma Center in Phoenix. In 1989, she initiated a program at the Arizona Board of Nursing for nurses recovering from chemical dependency. Within five years, she had developed a similar program for nurses in Alabama. No challenge was ever too much for her to tackle. "I can do it" was a well-known motto of hers. Lou retired in 2001, after 45 years in healthcare.
Lou's love of the outdoors was marked by hiking into the Grand Canyon on many trips, spanning over 47 years. Her last backpack trip was a three day hike from the north to the south rim, at the age of 73. Along with enjoying hiking, backpacking, scuba diving and sailing, travel also captivated her desire to see new and different places and cultures throughout the world. Travel included all of the United States, parts of Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, as well as Europe, New Zealand, and Antarctica. Always a model for health and healthy living, she ran eight marathons, and countless 5K and 10K races. Lou's resiliency enabled her to participate in a few more races even after a lung lobectomy and cancer treatment in 2015.
In demonstrating her positive influence on others, she also gave back to the community. Following her master's education, she volunteered her counseling skills to a youth center. Referrals to the center came from law enforcement. The goal was to counsel families in hopes that youth would make healthy choices rather than become a statistic in the Juvenile Court System. Lou also spent half of her retirement hours volunteering for the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program. This program is administered by the Arizona Supreme Court. She was an advocate for children embroiled in the child protective services system, and was assigned to specific children or sibling groups. The goal was to support them in their continued growth and development, and help navigate thru multiple issues that arose with abandoned and neglected children and families. Each week she would also spend a day at a Family Visitation Center, a place allowing parents and children to come together for the purpose of developing both social and parenting skills.
Lou will always be remembered for being a good listener, and lending her guidance and support to family and friends. She was known for being steadfast and true to those she cared for and loved. A few of her most frequently used and encouraging anecdotes were…"Life is not a Rehearsal" and "Have a Day That Makes You Smile".
Lou was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her two brothers, Ronald (Bertha) Baldwin, and Harlan (Patricia) Baldwin, both of Ashtabula, OH and sister, Marilyn (William) Davis of Dublin, OH. As well as eight nieces and nephews, Cheryl (Dale) Corlew, Mark Baldwin, Kimberly (Ronald) Licata, Joel (Jessica) Baldwin, Matthew (Charlotte) Baldwin, Christopher (Rachael) Baldwin, Sharon (Grant) Shaffer, and Diane Davis. She also leaves behind (11) great nieces and nephews, and numerous McCollum cousins.
Lou also treasured her decades-long friendships with Greta Holmes and the late Judi Crume, and other dear friends in Ohio, Arizona, and Alabama.
The Baldwin family would like to offer special thanks to Greta Holmes, Gayle Reynolds, Rebecca Potter, Maya Jones, and Hospice of the Valley staff for their unwavering care at the end of Lou's life.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Staying true to form and following her wishes, Lou's ashes will be spread in the Grand Canyon. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to: The Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org
)