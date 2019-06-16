|
|
Lucille May Kraiss
Mesa - 90 years old passed away Saturday 6/8/2019 at Banner Baywood Medical Center of complications. She was born February 19, 1929 in New Lisbon, WI. Was married to Harvey Kraiss for over 50 years. Harvey proceeded her in death in March of 2007. She is survived by her 2 children, John (Hanne) and Sue (Jim), 2 grandchildren Kim (Mac) and Melissa (fiancé James) and 4 greatgrandchildren, Madison, Katelin, Troy and Trista. They were the greatest joys of her life. She enjoyed volunteering and was a huge part of the community. She will be remembered by her loving heart. A Celebration/Memorial of her life will be held at Victory Lutheran Church at 5946 E. University Dr in Mesa on Thursday, June 20th, at 2PM. Please make any donations to Victory Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers. The family of Lucille Kraiss would like to express their gratitude for all the prayers and cards sent. She will be missed greatly
God bless you Mom, you're with Dad now.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019