Lucretia "Dede" Grover Crater Pearse
Kill Devil Hills - Lucretia "Dede" Grover Crater Pearse
August 7, 1933 - November 2, 2020
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Lucretia Grover Crater Pearse, 87, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Spring Arbor of The Outer Banks.
Born in Dover, NJ on August 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Phyllis Grover Crater and Ronald Crater. She graduated from Sweet Briar College VA with a BA in Drama.
Dede was the Director of Sun Sounds Radio Reading Service for the blind, visually impaired and others unable to read the printed page in Phoenix AZ for 18 years. She was President of the Association of Radio Reading Services and received The C. Stanley Potter Award and an American Point of Light from President Bush. Dede was an avid collector of Native American Art and her crowning achievement in retirement was to become a docent at the Heard Museum in Phoenix, AZ.
She is survived by her loving son, Paul Pearse and his wife Bonnie Campion of Kitty Hawk; and four grandchildren, Maxwell Pearse of Raleigh, Georgia Pearse of Kitty Hawk, Canyon Campion of St. Petersburg and Noah Campion of Nags Head.
In addition to her parents, Dede was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Pearse.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no service at this time.
Twiford Funeral Homes, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com
.