Our loving and blessed mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22. An Arizona native born to Ricardo and Filomena Mendoza, she was the sixth child of seven and an identical twin.
Lucy attended Phoenix Union High School, where she excelled in sports, and earned a scholarship to Arizona State University. She was happiest being a mom to her 7 children and cherished as "Mom Mom" to 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She found delight attending activities in which her children participated throughout their school years. Any child that was at her home ate well, played, and was loved.
Lucy was a strong woman of faith, and was the cornerstone/ matriarch of her loving family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ritchie and sisters Angie, Lupita, Dora, and twin Lily. She is survived by her children: Alice Levesque (Jerry), Louie, Jr., Kathryn Williams (Mike), Vincent (Karen), Victoria Rushefsky (Steve), Daniel, and Matthew; 17 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; sister Alice (Monie) Gaona (Jess), and brother in law, Mike Gomez.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 2654 E Williams Field Road, Gilbert, AZ 85295. A rosary will be held at 10:30 AM and Mass to follow at 11:00 AM.
Arrangements made by Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to / Southwest Chapter in Lucy's name at https://www.alz.org/dsw.
