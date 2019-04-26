|
Lue Jean Kane
- - On April 18, 2019, Lue Jean Kane passed from this earthly sphere and joined her family and friends in the presence of her Heavenly Father. She was 89 years old.
Lue Jean was born on July 6, 1929 in Salt Lake City, Utah and had an older brother who preceded her in death. She was always a joy and a blessing to her parents.
On June 9, 1949, she married Marvin Harper and shortly thereafter began their family. They had six children together: Christine Atkinson (David Atkinson), Janet Dallin (Randy Dallin), Laurie Sokiveta, John Harper, Jolene Simons (Jerry Simons), and Eric Harper.
In 1968, Lue Jean divorced Marvin. She married Edward Kane on December 26, 1970. They absolutely adored each other and soon moved to Arizona to begin a new life together. Ed passed away in 2006.
To say her children always looked up to her is an understatement. To them she was an angel. She was always selfless and never had a harsh word to say about anyone.
Her life was spent in untiring service, whether for her husband, her children, or the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was privileged to serve in Primary, Young Women's, and Relief Society presidencies.
Lue Jean had many talents and used them to serve others by cooking delicious meals every night, making quilts for every grandchild, or tending her garden.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27th at 9 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 9565 E Larkspur Drive, Scottsdale. Interment will be at Paradise Memorial Gardens in Scottsdale.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 26, 2019