LuEtta Mae Guyll
Sun City - LuEtta Mae Guyll, 87, of Sun City passed on May 18, 2019. A private service will be held in the fall so all of her friends and family can attend.
LuEtta was born in Joplin Missouri, the daughter of Esther Gulick and Lloyd Elwood. She worked for several years at the Arizona Interscholastic Association before her retirement. Her family and friends meant the world to her and she meant the world to them.
Survivors include her son Randy Guyll (Terry), daughter LuAnn Martinez (David), grandsons Blair Martinez (Christian), Michael Guyll, Daniel Guyll (Julia) and Christopher Guyll.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019