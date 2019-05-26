Resources
More Obituaries for LuEtta Guyll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LuEtta Mae Guyll

Obituary Condolences Flowers

LuEtta Mae Guyll Obituary
LuEtta Mae Guyll

Sun City - LuEtta Mae Guyll, 87, of Sun City passed on May 18, 2019. A private service will be held in the fall so all of her friends and family can attend.

LuEtta was born in Joplin Missouri, the daughter of Esther Gulick and Lloyd Elwood. She worked for several years at the Arizona Interscholastic Association before her retirement. Her family and friends meant the world to her and she meant the world to them.

Survivors include her son Randy Guyll (Terry), daughter LuAnn Martinez (David), grandsons Blair Martinez (Christian), Michael Guyll, Daniel Guyll (Julia) and Christopher Guyll.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.