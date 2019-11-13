|
|
To the Family and Friends of Lui Merlino:
We announce with sadness the death of our Dad, Lui Merlino, on November 7, 2019, aged 96 years (and 88 days), at his Phoenix home of nearly 60 years. As will come as no surprise to everyone who knew Dad, he died when, where and how he wanted. An inveterate packrat, Dad said good-bye surrounded by his family and his accumulated gear--several cars, a lifetime collection of Western paraphernalia, and just the occasional bottle of whisky.
Luis Americo Merlino was born on August 11, 1923, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Margaret (Zona) and Joseph Merlino, a Sicilian immigrant. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1941 and served in the Pacific theatre during WWII. With his cousin, he operated a construction business in Hingham, Massachusetts, before moving to Arizona in 1956. According to Dad, his first job in Arizona was painting the numerals and stripes on the runways at Luke AFB. From that beginning, Dad continued in the construction industry in Phoenix and Scottsdale, operating his own general contracting firm for more than 40 years.
Among his civic activities, Dad was a member of the Verde Vaqueros, a cowboy charity supporting the Boys and Girls Club of Scottsdale, for more than 35 years. He participated in nearly 30 of its Annual Rides and served on its board of directors for more than 25 years. He was also a founding member, lifelong supporter and president (serving twice) of the Paradise Valley Rotary Club.
Dad is survived by his wife, Linda, his five children and step-children, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
We are particularly grateful for the dedicated assistance of Dad's support team, Diego Moncibaez, Cindy Nelson and Vera Grende, without whom Dad could not have enjoyed his last years.
Memorial services will be at Shadow Mountain Mortuary, 2350 E. Greenway Road, Phoenix, at 12:30 PM on Tuesday, November 19, with burial immediately following at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to the Paradise Valley Rotary Foundation (Luis Merlino Vocational Scholarship).
~
Fritz Henze, Susan Twomey, and Nancy Merlino
November 9, 2019
