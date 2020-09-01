1/1
Luis Lucero
1938 - 2020
Luis Lucero

Mesa - Luis Lucero (Lou), 82, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on 8-24-2020 with his son and his wife by his side, after a prolonged fight with pneumonia. He was born August 1938 in Glorietta, New Mexico to Procopio and Eusevia Lucero. Lou Graduated from Santa Fe high school in 1955 and received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from New Mexico State University in 1960. He continued Graduate studies at New Mexico State University, UCLA, and Pepperdine University.

He was preceded in death by his first wife Barbara Lucero, his mother and father Eusevia and Procopio Lucero. As well as his niece Karen Ann Young. He is survived by his sisters Isabel Cummings and Felonis Cortez. His wife Lana Lucero, His daughter Angela Lucero, his son Marcos Lucero and wife Yvonne Lucero. His grandchildren Geovonni Lucero and wife Sarah, Tristan Lucero, LaReina Lucero, and his great-grandchild Micah Lucero. His niece Celia Cortez, nephews Bob Cortez and Chuck Cummings. His step children Liam Hallinan, Kim Beltz and her husband Bob Beltz. His step grandchild Robert Rogers and his wife Andreea Rogers.

Lou retired from Boeing after 30 years of service. He was on the original design teams for the HD and Apache (AH-64) Helicopters. He was a member of the following: Sigma Pi fraternity, Society of Allied Weight Engineers (Director), American Helicopter Society, Society of Automotive Engineers, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and the American Society of Hispanic Engineers. He was professionally published by SAWE, American Helicopter Society, and Rotor and Wing magazine.

Memorial Service will be held on September 10th at 1:00pm at

Melcher's Chapel of the Roses

43 South Stapley Drive

Mesa, AZ

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to United Food Bank. https://unitedfoodbank.org/donate/




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
Funeral services provided by
Melcher Mortuary Chapel of the Roses
43 South Stapley Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
4809644537
