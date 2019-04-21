Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for Lupe Espinoza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lupe Espinoza

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lupe Espinoza Obituary
Lupe Espinoza

Phoenix - Lupe Holguin Espinoza born on December 10, 1935 in Chandler AZ and passed away in Tempe AZ on the morning of April 14, 2019 at the age of 83. Asleep today and forever until her ultimate resurrection.

Lupe lived a magnificent life, with late husband Michael Valenzuela Espinoza Sr. for 60 years. Mom was a mentor, a go to person, with superior intellect and supernatural insight. She was the best mother one could have with her undying love. She had a gracious demeanor, bright cheer that was unmatched and timeless.

Lupe is survived by her son Michael Anthony Espinoza Jr., daughter Patsy Espinoza Delgado; Brothers David Holguin, Reyes Holguin, Pete Holguin, and little sister Elisa Gonzales, 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild Matteo Espinoza. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
Download Now