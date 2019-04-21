|
|
Lupe Espinoza
Phoenix - Lupe Holguin Espinoza born on December 10, 1935 in Chandler AZ and passed away in Tempe AZ on the morning of April 14, 2019 at the age of 83. Asleep today and forever until her ultimate resurrection.
Lupe lived a magnificent life, with late husband Michael Valenzuela Espinoza Sr. for 60 years. Mom was a mentor, a go to person, with superior intellect and supernatural insight. She was the best mother one could have with her undying love. She had a gracious demeanor, bright cheer that was unmatched and timeless.
Lupe is survived by her son Michael Anthony Espinoza Jr., daughter Patsy Espinoza Delgado; Brothers David Holguin, Reyes Holguin, Pete Holguin, and little sister Elisa Gonzales, 6 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild Matteo Espinoza. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019