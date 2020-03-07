Resources
Phoenix - Lupe Maria Miller, 72, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020.

Lupe was born on October 3, 1947 in Exeter, California and was the oldest of three siblings, Josie, and Joe, Jr. She moved to Phoenix, AZ as a young adult and worked in the service industry until meeting her husband in 1985. Lupe was a prolific reader of celebrity biographies. She was a devoted and caring matriarch and thoroughly enjoyed home decorating, cooking, and planning birthday parties for family members.

Lupe is survived by her loving husband, Marvin James Miller, her stepdaughter, Nicole (Bill) Graybill, her goddaughter, Leya (Andrew) De La Garza, six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her stepson Nathan Miller. Private services will be held on March 8th.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020
