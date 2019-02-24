Resources
More Obituaries for Luty Lasater
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luty Lasater


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Luty Lasater Obituary
Luty Lasater

Phoenix - Luty was born June 6, 1950 in St. Louis, MO. He died Saturday January 12, 2019 at the Veterans Medical Center, Phoenix. He was 68 yrs old.He joined the Army in May 1970, served in the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged in March 1973. He is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Christina, and son David; three grandchildren Alyssa, Devon, and Kloe. Also by his brother Glenn Lasater in Denver, CO and his sister Jo Truty, in Joliet, IL.Burial service was held on February 8, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery on North Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.