Luty Lasater
Phoenix - Luty was born June 6, 1950 in St. Louis, MO. He died Saturday January 12, 2019 at the Veterans Medical Center, Phoenix. He was 68 yrs old.He joined the Army in May 1970, served in the Vietnam War, and was honorably discharged in March 1973. He is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Christina, and son David; three grandchildren Alyssa, Devon, and Kloe. Also by his brother Glenn Lasater in Denver, CO and his sister Jo Truty, in Joliet, IL.Burial service was held on February 8, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery on North Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019