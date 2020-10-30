1/1
Lydia Bezunartea Holmes
Lydia Bezunartea Holmes

Lydia Bezunartea Holmes, 66, passed away peacefully on October 22 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Bruce. Preceded in death by her father, Frank, she is also survived by her mother Gayle Collins with partner Barbara Sheen; stepmother, Pat Bezunartea; sisters, Cindy and Amy Bezunartea; and brother, Zack Bezunartea. Lydia was known for her infectious laughter, her love of fishing, eating ice cream, and shopping with friends — but most of all her love for Bruce. Lydia grew up in an entrepreneurial family, where she managed Frontier Trading Post and Indian Village in Cave Creek, AZ. Later, she opened The Indian Fry Bread Place in Scottsdale, then helped in the creation of the family's Peppers stores in Scottsdale. She then went on to own her own successful candy company, Sweethots Candy Co. She had the most beautiful handwriting and was notorious for being late — even showing up one-hour late to her own wedding. A fifth generation Arizonan, born in Phoenix September 11, 1954, Lydia's family legacy includes many loving aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as her lifelong group of Xavier girlfriends — "the girls". Lydia's laugh was pure joy to all who knew her. A celebration of her life is planned for a later date. Donations to the Dementia Care division of Hospice of the Valley, in her name, would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements handled by Messinger Mortuary, Scottsdale.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
