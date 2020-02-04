|
|
Lydia Mary Hanrahan
Phoenix - Lydia Mary Hanrahan, age 72, of Phoenix, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born on April 1, 1947 to the late Orville and Margaret (Nihen) Roberts in Hazleton, PA. Lydia attended Scottsdale High School, graduating class of 1964; then furthered her education at Arizona State University. On August 20, 1972, she married Brian Hanrahan at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Phoenix. Lydia spent her career in retail and was a devoted member of St. Joseph's and an active participant in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix. She was the most dedicated and loving of a mother and wife as there ever was. Lydia enjoyed hiking and strolls on the beach in her earlier days. Deeply committed to her family, in her last years she loved nothing more than seeing her grandchildren. Lydia is survived by her loving spouse of 48 years, Brian; three children, Chris (Bre), David (Hannah), and Katie Hanrahan; three siblings, Susan (Charles) Carlise, Tom (Maureen) Weitzel, and Jim Weitzel; three grandchildren, Stella, Pierce, and Jett; and many other loving family and friends. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Ascension Hall, 11001 N. 40th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85020 with the Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am. Graveside services to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85008 at 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lydia's honor may be made to Special Olympics of Arizona, 5601 W. Mohave St. Suite C, Phoenix, AZ 85043. Online condolences can be given at www.shadowmountainmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020