Lydia Ramirez
Phoenix - Lydia "Lily" Ramirez, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1932 in Phoenix, AZ to Pedro and Margaret Coronado. Lily married Frank Ramirez in 1954 and raised 3 children Frank, Stephanie and Michael.
Lily worked as a medical stenographer and eventually retired from Sonora Quest Labs after 35 years of service. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers David and Alex Coronado, and son, Michael (Inkie) Ramirez. Survivors include her husband, Frank, brothers, Pete (Lolly) Coronado, Ricardo Coronado, Ernest (Olga) Coronado, and Arnold Coronado, children Frankie (Linda) Ramirez and Stephanie Johnson, 7 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Serenity Chapel; located inside Greenwood Memory Lawn cemetery, 719 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ. Rosary is scheduled for 10:00AM, Memorial Service at 10:30AM, and interment at Greenwood Memory Lawn cemetery immediately after services.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 23, 2019