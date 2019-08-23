Resources
More Obituaries for Lyle Walcott
Lyle Owen Walcott

Lyle Owen Walcott Obituary
Lyle Owen Walcott

- - Lyle Owen Walcott passed August 7, 2019.

Lyle was born June 3, 1938 in River Rouge, Michigan to E. Forrest and Mary Walcott. His father was a principal of a large school and was very active in local civic and business affairs. His mother was a stay at home mom. Lyle attended public schools, and in high school, he did so well that he received a full academic scholarship to Michigan State and later won a full scholarship to Johns Hopkins where he received his MA in Philosophy. While in high school, he was also a cross country runner, a member of student council for six years and was class president for his junior and senior years. For his career, outside of working as an underwriter for a few months for what he called, "The Aetna", in the early 1960's he started teaching philosophy and other related classes from then until he retired some 40 years later from GCC in Glendale, AZ. He was a gifted instructor, a favorable personality to everyone always and a man that could remember. He is survived by countless students and teachers and friends; all were the benefactor of who he was.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 23, 2019
