Lyle Palmer
Lyle Palmer

1928-2020

Lyle Leroy Palmer was born in Keokuk County Iowa, April 22, 1928. He died March 20, 2020 (age 91) at Sherman Home-North Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona.

Lyle graduated from Keota High School in 1946. He married Margaret (Boyer) Palmer December 27, 1948. Following his graduation from Iowa State College in 1950, Lyle taught Vocational Agriculture at West Liberty, Iowa for two years. He then started farming with his father, expanding the family's operations and starting a local feed processing mill.

In 1970, he cofounded Davis and Palmer Real Estate with offices in Washington and Fairfield, Iowa. Lyle and family moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1973. He worked two years as an agronomist for GD Searle where he helped with the manufacturing of Metamucil. Lyle then worked as a Realty Executives Broker until his retirement.

Family, church, agriculture and Great Dane dogs were Lyle's passions. He was heavily involved in the community, serving multiple times as church Deacon & Elder and President of the Rotary Club. He was known for his leadership, entrepreneurship and forward thinking; a style of warmth, integrity & diplomacy.

Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Margaret; sister, Twila (Palmer) Shankland; sons, Perry (Terry) Palmer and Tom (Mary) Palmer; and daughter, LuAnn (Greg) Smith. Also surviving are grandchildren, Lauren Palmer, Sarah (Palmer) Schaid, Scott Palmer, Haley Smith, and Ryan Smith.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Doyle and Jean Palmer; infant daughter, Barbara Jo Palmer; and sister, Lora Mae (Palmer) Parker.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Chapel of the Chimes, 7924 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301.

Condolences to the family may be sent to: Tom Palmer, 20445 N. 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85024

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations be sent in memory of Lyle Palmer to Northminster Presbyterian Church,13001 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
