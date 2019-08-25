Services
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
(480) 892-3729
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Queen Of Heaven Mortuary
1562 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
1244 S. Power Road
Mesa, AZ
Resources
1935 - 2019
Lyle R. Cook Obituary
Lyle R. Cook

Gilbert, AZ - Lyle R. Cook, (retired US Air Force, SMSgt.) born January 27, 1935 passed peacefully into eternal life on Saturday August 17, 2019, just seven days after the passing of his beloved wife Shizuko ("Susie") Cook. He is survived by his sister Mary Littlefield of Americus, Kansas, his sons Eddie (Jenny) Cook and Ken Cook, 6 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Leland Cook and Helen Mitchell, and his sister LaVonne Farrell. Visitation begins at 5:00 pm, Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home located at 1562 E. Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ followed by Rosary at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church located at 1244 S. Power Road, Mesa, AZ at 10:30 am on Wednesday August 28, 2019 with reception to follow in church hall. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the Aid to Women Center. Checks can be mailed to: 1328 E. Apache Blvd. Tempe, AZ 85281. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
