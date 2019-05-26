|
|
Lynard Lee Bowers
Mesa - Lynard Lee Bowers, 77, of Mesa, Arizona passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Lynard was born in Tucson, Arizona to Leo Clifford Bowers and Ruth Pace. His family settled in Tempe, where he learned the value of work, a love for the outdoors, a thirst for education, and a lifelong desire to help others. In 1967, he married Eleanor E. Glazier, and together they have six children: Kirt (Audra), Brian (Liselle), Lynor (Clark), Sharla (Rustin), Scott (Amanda) and DeAnna (Spencer). They have twenty-five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
His formal education led him to earn his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education from ASU. More important to him was sharing his love for the gospel of Jesus Christ with others through family history work, unending service, and dedication to the truths he loved. He spent a lifetime serving others including a full-time mission in his youth for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, numerous callings in the Church, and service missions with his wife. Lynard was a mason, an electrician, an avid learner, a teacher, a family history enthusiast, and someone who exemplified the adage, "It is not where a man serves, but how."
His funeral will be on Saturday, June 1st at the Preston Chapel, 6655 E Preston St, Mesa, AZ 85215. The funeral will begin at 10 am with a visitation at 8:30 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019