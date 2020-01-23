|
Lynda Carpenter-Paulson
Lynda Carpenter-Paulson, 72, entered eternal life on January 12th, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. She worked as a legal secretary for many years and re-purposed furniture in her retirement. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, George and Phyllis Mulloy, and her brother, Larry. She is survived by her husband, Edwin Paulson; her sons Chris and Devin Carpenter and their spouses; her stepchildren Ed and Charlie Paulson and April DeLeon; her brother Robert Mulloy; and numerous beloved grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18th at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2312 E. Campbell Ave. in Phoenix. Lynda requested donations in lieu of flowers to the or .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020