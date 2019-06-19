Services
Lynn Cheatham Obituary
Lynn Cheatham

Phoenix - Lynn Louise Cheatham, 80, passed away June 15, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband Buddy Cheatham and daughter, Sally Louise Wood. Survived by daughter, Rhondi (Guy) Huff, sons, Robert (Lisa) Burden and Richard (Dana) Burden, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren; sister, Barb (Don) Rainer and many nieces and nephews. Also many friends at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, where she worked at the 911 center for 24 years. Visitation at 6:00 pm with services at 6:30 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at A. L. Moore-Grimshaw 710 W. Bethany Home Rd. Phoenix, AZ., 85013. For tributes, please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019
