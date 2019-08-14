|
Lynn Dray
Mesa - Lynn "Punkie" Dray, 69 years old of Mesa, Arizona, died on August 9th, 2018, after an eight month battle with glioblastoma multiforme. She passed peacefully at home with loved ones.
Lynn was born in 1950 in Racine, Wisconsin. She received her teaching degree from Kansas State University, and her masters degree from NAU. She moved to Arizona in 1985 where she taught 9th grade science for 27 years in Mesa schools. She was hugely talented, inventive, and dedicated. Throughout her career, she received many awards including the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1998.
Lynn enjoyed baseball, theater, home improvement projects, reading, playing Sorry, and spending summers in the Pacific Northwest. More than anything, Lynn found true joy in being "Grams" to her two grandsons. She will be remembered most for her generosity, creativity, love of adventure, and ever present sense of humor.
Lynn is survived by her husband Larry, son Brandon (Autumn), daughter Erin; father Fred, mother-in-law Jean; sister Kaye, brother Mark; and grandsons Aidan and Connor; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother Carolyn and father-in-law Fred.
Services will be held at Love of Christ Lutheran Church, 1525 N. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85205, on Saturday, August 17th at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Glioblastoma Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019