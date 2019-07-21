Lynn Elizabeth Miller Nichols



- - Lynn Elizabeth Miller Nichols passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019. She was born on June 15, 1955 in South Bend, Indiana, the third child and only daughter of Alexis Thielens Miller and Carolyn Plasman Miller. Lynn is survived by her husband Joe, age 66, daughter Elizabeth, age 25, son Eric, age 20, and brothers Col. Scott Miller, age 68, of Arlington, VA, and Ross P. Miller, age 66, of Bernardsville, NJ.



Lynn's family moved to the Fox Point suburb of Milwaukee when she was an infant. Lynn attended University School of Milwaukee, where she was a cheerleader and played field hockey. She graduated in 1973 and went on to DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, receiving her BS in Nursing in 1977. Lynn worked as a medical-surgical floor nurse in Indianapolis for a few years then decided to move to Arizona in 1981.



In Phoenix, she became an operating room circulating nurse and quickly came to call Good Samaritan Hospital her home. She was an extremely competent circulator, and a fierce patient advocate. On the weekends and in her free time, Lynn loved to play coed soccer, bike, and hike around beautiful Arizona. Lynn and Joe met in 1989, with masks on in the Good Sam OR. They were married at the Arizona Biltmore in May 1992. Elizabeth was born a little over a year later in December '93, followed by Eric in May '99. Lynn briefly returned to full time nursing, before deciding to dedicate all her time to caring for her family. She was a devoted kids' taxi driver, Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout supporter, kids' sports fan, and volunteer for many of her favorite local charities.



In late 2009, Lynn was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. She faced this knowledge with courage, calm, and dignity. After some quality time spent in the eye of the storm, she transitioned into a memory care facility in the fall of 2013. Lynn will be remembered by her family for her stubborn optimism, generosity, independence, love for her adopted desert home, and passion for bringing people together. Interested parties can visit remembering-lynn.com for a celebration of her life.



In lieu of memorials, the family kindly requests that you find time in your busy schedules to gather with your loved ones, consider the frailties and uncertainties in our lives, and acknowledge that our tomorrows are not guaranteed.



