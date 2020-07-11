1/1
Lynn Posen
Lynn Posen

Phoenix - Lynn Ann Posen born August 23, 1944 in Detroit Michigan to Phil & Bea Posen. Lynn graduated ASU & taught in the Los Angeles Unified School District. She moved back to Phoenix and trained thoroughbreds at Turf Paradise. Upon retiring she became everyone's favorite "Auntie Lynn" baking rocky road brownies, cheesecake and making salsa. Lynn was loved and will be missed dearly. Thank you to Desert Valley Hospice and Home Well for all their help. Munchkin will always be cared for. A private burial will be held at Greewnwood Memory Lawn Cemetery on July 17, 2020. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 11 to Jul. 15, 2020.
