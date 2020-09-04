Lynn (Skip) Stohlgren
Lynn (Skip) Stohlgren, 76, died of natural causes on August 24, 2020 at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. Skip was born at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI on April 11, 1944 to Harold and Nancy (Mickle) Stohlgren. He graduated from Goodrich High School in 1962. In his youth, Skip was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Fond du Lac, Master Councilor in the DeMolay Masonic Organization, and an Eagle Scout.
Skip graduated from UW-Madison in 1966 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He later obtained his Master's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors, all things aviation, and especially Ozzie, his beloved yellow lab.
Skip was employed by McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in St. Louis and Florida, Garrett AiResearch and Aircraft Gear in Arizona. After retiring in 2002, Skip participated in many ABET (Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology) teams throughout the United States. He was a patient transport volunteer at a local hospital for many years.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents, uncles WT Mickle, Donald Stohlgren, Don Julstrom, and aunts Mildred Dugas, Mary Mickle, and Frances Stohlgren. He is survived by his sister, Sally (Tom) Martin; three nieces and one nephew: Jessica (Mark) Schwoerer, Suzanne (Mike) Cheadle, Kaitlin (Robert) Sundling, and Shaun (Jihye) Martin; and five grandnieces and grandnephews: Logan, Abby, Emily, Cora, and Nils, as well as uncle Walt Stohlgren, aunts Gladys Julstrom and Gertrude Stohlgren, and former wife, Leslie. Skip is also survived by his cherished dog, Ozzie, who will now make his home in Wisconsin with Sally and family.
Skip was a devoted son and brother, loved and admired by his family and friends, and will be greatly missed. We would like to extend a special thank you to the people who became Skip's Arizona "family," especially Doug, Naomi, Lisa and Jack. Due to the pandemic, a virtual memorial service is being planned for October. If you wish to express condolences or share a story about Skip, please visit messengermortuary.com
