Lynne Rubush Nickel



It is with great sadness that the family of Lynne Nickel announce her passing on August 13, 2020. She will be sadly missed by friends and family.



Lynne was born in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in Wenatchee, Washington.



She attended Annie Wright Seminary in Tacoma, WA and went on to Colorado College in Colorado Springs, CO and then on to University of Oregon in Eugene, OR.



She held a master's degree in accounting and owned and operated an Accounting Business for more than 40 years in Mesa, AZ until her retirement in 2014.



Lynne was a 21 year breast cancer survivor. The family would like any memorial donations to be sent to Breast Cancer Society. Always charitable and giving to those in need.



Art and Lynne met on the golf course and quickly fell in love & were married for 20 years. They enjoyed golfing together (where she was always one upping him), traveling to far away places and living in Leisure World in Mesa, AZ. She loved reading books by Danielle Steele. Her favorite word was "Ludicrous" as we all know the world to be today. Her favorite flower the pink miniature carnation. Her favorite essence the hummingbird.



Survived by her husband Art Pearson, sister Susan Webber, niece Ginger Webber, nephew Christopher Webber, grandniece Haley and grandnephew Cooper Webber, cousin Teri Kalar. Dear friends Judy Weaver, Gina Decker and Rene Davis.



Lynne will be laid to rest at Mariposa Gardens 400 S. Power Rd., Mesa, AZ 85206.



As the hummingbird hovers it symbolizes with its wings moving in a constant figure eight pattern for the symbol of infinity! Should you see a hummingbird in your space perhaps it is Lynne come to watch over you as she will always be remembered.









