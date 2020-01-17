Services
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Lynnette Gayle Mueller Obituary
Lynnette Gayle Mueller

Peoria - Lynnette Gayle Mueller (Mohn), age 71 passed away on 1/10/2020. Survived by her husband of 37 years Frank. 6 Children/Stepchildren Louanne (Jody), Mike (Cindy), Melissa, Nicole, Danielle (Jimmy), and Matt (April). 4 Siblings Suzie (Scott), Gordy (Deb), Tim (Colleen), and Beth (Don). 18 grandchildren, and 4 great grandkids. Lynnette was preceded in death by her parents Gordon and Lorraine. Viewing will be held from 11am - 12pm with a celebration of her life beginning at 12pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
