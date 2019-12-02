|
|
Mabel Irene Passmore
Queen Creek - Mabel Irene Passmore was born on January 23, 1922 and passed away at the age of 97 on November 28, 2019 peacefully in her home surrounded by four generations of family. Mabel was born in West Elizabeth, PA and relocated to Arizona in 1956 with her husband of 56 years, Beryl Passmore. Mabel was a devoted wife, amazing mother and beloved grandmother. She is survived by her daughter Robyn Passmore, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn on Thursday December 5th at 11am, graveside. The family wishes to suggest making donations in honor of Mabel Passmore to the Arizona Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019