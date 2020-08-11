Mabel Maglone Leo



Phoenix - Mabel Maglone Leo born June 30, 1937 at Sailor Springs, Ill, died of natural causes July 29, 2020 in the Memory Care Unit of The Stratford in Phoenix. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Frank Leo. Mabel is survived by sister Nancy Knott, brother John Ragsdale (Sharon), life partner Frank Trejo, loving step-daughter Annette Leo Bacher and a group of incredible friends too numerous to list. Following husband Frank Leo's passing, Mabel began her life's passion of writing. She authored nine books, three about the unique life of Jack Durant, founder of Durant's Restaurant in Phoenix. Mabel was very active in the Phoenix Writers Club for twenty years, six as President. We know "this feisty little red-head" is now speaking to a whole new audience in her final resting place.



Best Funeral Home is handling final arrangements. A celebration of Mabel's life will be held at a time to be determined.









