Services
Regency Mortuary
9850 W. Thunderbird Rd
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 875-7500
Resources
More Obituaries for Madelin Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madelin Page


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madelin Page Obituary
Madelin Lina Hahne Page

Glendale - Madelin Lina Hahne Page, beloved mother, Oma, teacher and friend to many passed away on January 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. She was born at home in Millbury, Ohio May 23, 1940 to Friedrich Hahne and Ilse Schnippering. She was educated at Lake High School, Bowling Green State University and the University of Michigan. She moved to Arizona in the early 60's and was a 5th grade elementary teacher for 30+ years. She loved walking, gardening, composting, playing bridge and learning. She is survived by her children John and Connie; granddaughter Sascha; grandsons Aaron and Ryan; sisters Charlotte Collins and Susan Mealy. A celebration of life will be held at the at Saguaro Ranch Park. Date and Time information will be mailed. Contributions can be made to Rosie's House Music Academy for Children.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now