Madelin Lina Hahne Page
Glendale - Madelin Lina Hahne Page, beloved mother, Oma, teacher and friend to many passed away on January 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. She was born at home in Millbury, Ohio May 23, 1940 to Friedrich Hahne and Ilse Schnippering. She was educated at Lake High School, Bowling Green State University and the University of Michigan. She moved to Arizona in the early 60's and was a 5th grade elementary teacher for 30+ years. She loved walking, gardening, composting, playing bridge and learning. She is survived by her children John and Connie; granddaughter Sascha; grandsons Aaron and Ryan; sisters Charlotte Collins and Susan Mealy. A celebration of life will be held at the at Saguaro Ranch Park. Date and Time information will be mailed. Contributions can be made to Rosie's House Music Academy for Children.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019