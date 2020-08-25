1/1
Madge Delores (LeMaster) Buehler
Madge Delores (LeMaster) Buehler

Sun City, AZ - Madge Delores (LeMaster) Buehler, wife of Clarence Wesley Buehler, a United Methodist pastor (now deceased) passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 97 at her residence in Sun City, Arizona.

Madge was born in Rush, Kentucky to Jack and Grace LeMaster on March 6, 1923. She attended college at Asbury University where she met and married Clarence Buehler. After their graduation, they moved to Nebraska to begin their ministry.

She taught school in several high schools in Nebraska. She also started a day care program, but her main passion was being a supportive pastor's wife, mother and friend. She had a real enthusiasm for life and will be missed!

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Jo, her brother Ed, one of her grandsons Andy, and her husband Clarence.

She is survived by her son Gary and his wife Duncan, her daughter Judy, her remaining grandchildren Adam and Christina, her grand daughter-in-law Sarah, a great grandson Oscar, and her sister-in-law Virginia.

The family will be creating a virtual memorial service. If you would like to attend, please send your contact information to madgebuehlermemorial@gmail.com

Donations may be made Willowbrook Memorial Fund, Willowbrook UMC, 19390 N. 99th Ave., Sun City, AZ 85373




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
