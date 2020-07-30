Mae P. Masciangelo



Mesa - Mae P. Masciangelo of Mesa, AZ formerly of Fairport, NY, a devoted daughter, loving sister, generous aunt and a life-long Red Raider fan passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Mesa, AZ at the age of 91. She loved her family and had deep faith in God.



She is predeceased by her parents, Vincenzo and Teresa (Piscini) Masciangelo; brothers, Louis, Henry and Vincent Masciangelo; brother-in-law, Mike Ciccarelli; sisters-in-law, Catherine, Linda and Lillian Masciangelo; nephew, Vincent Masciangelo. Mae is survived by her brother, Roger Masciangelo; sisters, Theresa Ciccarelli, Ida (Carl) Wells; sister-in-law, Mary Masciangelo; many nieces and nephews with special thanks to her devoted niece, Bunny Jones and special friends, Belva Gill and Joyce Noah for their untiring care for Mae.



No prior calling. Mae's Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, August 8, 11AM at St. Jerome's Church, 207 Garfield St., East Rochester. Entombment White Haven Memorial Park. Those wishing may contribute to Perinton Historical Society, 18 Perrin St., Fairport, NY 14450 in Mae's memory.









