Magda Willinger
Phoenix - On Friday, May 24, 2019, Magda Willinger, passed away just short of 91 years of age.
Magda was born in Czechoslovakia to Shirley and Solomon Weisberger on June 1, 1928. In July 1946, Magda and her beloved mother immigrated to the United States and began their new life in Chicago. In June 1948 she married Ernest Willinger and they raised their daughters Judith and Donne. In 1958 the entire family moved "way out west" to Phoenix and never looked back.
Magda and her mother Shirley were survivors of the Holocaust. Magda's two younger sisters, father, aunts, uncles, grandparents and too many more family members and friends to mention did not survive the Holocaust. In spite of such hardship, Magda became an excellent wife, mother and helpmate to any who needed her. My mother had a big heart and never said no. In my mother's later years she became a speaker - a rememberer of the Holocaust. She spoke at many schools and made lasting impressions upon the students. Magda loved Israeli folk, dancing, entertaining and traveling to Israel.
Magda was preceded in death by her dear mother Shirley Lebovitz, doting husband Ernest Willinger and all the others who perished. She is survived by her daughter Judith Kelly, granddaughter Erin Richardson, her Husband Damon Richardson and great grandsons Sebastian and Alexander Richardson. Her daughter Donne Goldstein, Donne's husband Glenn Goldstein, grandson Jared Goldstein, great granddaughters Samantha and Kaitlyn Goldstein as well as grandson Ryan Goldstein, his wife Adri Anna, and great granddaughters Gianna and Audrey Goldstein. Magda is also survived by her brother Dr. Sheldon Lebovitz, his wife Robyn, their children Benjamin, Michael and Jonathon Marcelyn, and their families. Cousins Sandra Kraus and family, Shraga Agam and family and several other cousins ranging far and wide in this country and Israel.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at Congregation Beth Israel 10460 N. 56th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85253. Interment to follow at Beth Israel Cemetery 305 S. 35th St. Phoenix, AZ 85009. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019