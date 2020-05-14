Maggie Forestine Grant
Glendale - Maggie Forestine Grant, 84, of Glendale, AZ passed away April 19, 2020. If you have any information regarding this person, please call Legacy Funeral Home, 480-508-6888.
Glendale - Maggie Forestine Grant, 84, of Glendale, AZ passed away April 19, 2020. If you have any information regarding this person, please call Legacy Funeral Home, 480-508-6888.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 16, 2020.