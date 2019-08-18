|
Malcolm W. Hupp
Phoenix - Malcolm W. Hupp was born on January 18, 1938 to Marie and Ward Hupp in Oakland, CA. He said 'Ta Ta For Now' as he passed from this life on August 11, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ.
Malcolm graduated from Palo Alto High School in 1956 and the family soon moved to Phoenix for his health. He married Marian Shubert on January 29, 1966. Together they raised a son Michael and a daughter Melissa. Malcolm loved cars-street rods, classic cars, drag racing cars, Indy cars and NASCAR and anything related to cars. He spent his working lifetime selling wheels and tires. Most of his working life was spent selling tires at Tuckers Tire Center and he retired at Total Auto Pro. We cannot forget his "second home" at Harvey's Wineburger where he had his own booth or bar stool. Malcolm just about knew everyone in the Valley; he never met stranger. He has had many street rods over the years starting with a 1940 Chevy coupe and ending with a 1932 Ford roadster and 1929 Hupmobile.
Malcolm is survived by his wife Marian, son Michael, (Leslie), grandsons, Willian Hupp, Dustin Engels (Kalyssa),3 great-grandchildren, nephews, John Borchard (Diane), Christopher Borchard (Pat) and a son-in-law Ed Gritzfeld. Malcolm is preceded in death by his parents, sister Wendy Borchard and daughter Mellissa Gritzfeld. Memorial gifts can be made to Arizona Humane Society or .
Services will be held on August 24th at 3:00pm at Emmanuel Presbyterian
Church 3839 E Shea Blvd Phoenix and a Celebration of Life party later that same day at 6:00 pm at the Elks Club at 14424 N 32nd Street. Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 18, 2019