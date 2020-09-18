Manolita "Lita" Ann Knapp
On September 2, 2020, passed away at the age of 85 with family and friends close by.
Lita was born in the heart of Chicago, Illinois. This is where she grew up and helped in her parents Tavern. She married young and had the first of three children. Later she would find the love of her life, the boy she knew as a young girl, "Her John!" Lita and John married and had another child. Life wasn't easy raising four children but their love was never failing. Later they moved to Arizona to raise their family.
Lita preferred a simple life and cherished the little things. She valued time spent with loved ones and great conversation. She enjoyed cooking and spoiling her seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Lita had a very caring, giving nature and found her joy in being there for others. Lita is best known for her beautiful laugh, caring heart and as her grandchildren would say, "puffy hair."
Services will be held at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. Visit hansenmortuary.com
for online condolences.