Phoenix - Manuel Alvarado Sinohui passed peacefully in his sleep May 14th, 2019. He leaves behind Dora, his loving wife of 73 years and his five children, Rachel, Steven, Patricia, Jeanette (Margie) and Andrea (Larry) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A career letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, his love was photography and writing articles about hunting, shooting, horses and the outdoor life in general. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWll. Manuel could often be found team roping or riding the wilderness in search of a good photograph or game to be hunted. He spent many a summer driving throughout the States to support his daughters on the softball diamond. He was noted for his skill with Dutch oven cooking and his ribs were a favorite among friends and family. Volumes could be written about his many accomplishments in hunting, shooting and riding, but those that truly knew him lived and shared those experiences with him. Manuel was a cowboy born 100 years too late. His love of the cowboy lifestyle, riding the Arizona desert and taking in all it had to offer was big in his heart. He often expressed his love of the cowboy lifestyle through the songs he played on his guitar. An informal gathering will be held on Saturday, May 25 from 5:00 to 7:00 at A.L. Moore Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W. Bethany Home Road, to share the stories of his life. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation in his memory. Please visit our website at www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com to leave memories and tributes. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019