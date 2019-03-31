|
Manuel "Manny" B. Frias
Phoenix - Manuel "Manny" B. Frias, 75 went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019. He leaves behind the Love of his life,
Juanita and granddaughter, Elena Carrasco. He also leaves behind his sister, Lydia Strickland, his children from a previous marriage, Chris Frias(Rochelle) &Cynthia Lopez, seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and colleagues.
Manny will be greatly missed and his memory will forever remain in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd beginning with visitation from 6pm - 9pm and Rosary at 7pm at Hansen Desert Hill Mortuary 6500 E. Bell Rd. Scottsdale AZ. Mass on Thursday, April 4th at 11am, St. Joan of Arc 3801 E. Greenway Rd. Phoenix AZ followed by procession to the National Cemetery of Arizona 23029 Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix AZ. A lunch reception will be held immediately afterwards at St. Joan of Arc Reception Room.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019