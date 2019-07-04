Services
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
National Memorial Cemetery
23029 Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ
Manuel Bedoy Jr.


1959 - 2019
Manuel Bedoy Jr. Obituary
Manuel Bedoy Jr.

Phoenix - Manuel Bedoy Jr. Was born to Manuel and Nellie Bedoy Sr on November 25, 1959. He went to be with God on June 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Susan, 3 daughters, Kimberly, Veronica (Brandon), and Yolanda. Manuel has 6 grandchildren, Amber, Andrew, Alex, Cameron,Kaitlyn and Joselyn. He is also survived be his mother Nellie and 5 siblings, Cynthia, Elaine, Albert Sr. Margaret, and Barbara. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles and many friends.

Manuel loved to joke around and make people laugh. He loved camping, fishing, and hunting. We love you and you will be missed.

There will be a graveside service at National Memorial Cemetery on July 5, 2019 at 9:00am. The address, 23029 Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix Az. 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 4, 2019
