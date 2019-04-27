|
|
Manuel C. Mori
Phoenix - Manuel C. Mori, 70, born April 11, 1949 joined his wife Herminia J. Mori in eternal life after 19 years of missing her, died April 18,2019.
He is survived by daughters Eva Franco, Melissa Alegria & Adela Cordova; grandchildren Heather, Erika, Yvette, Rudy, Alyssa & Christian; great grandchildren - 8; siblings Ignacio Mori, Rita Mori, Luis Mori, Narciso Mori (Sylvia), Rey Mori (Lisa) and many nieces & nephews.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting pool & loved to gulf.
Viewing-Family Burial & Cremation Center- 237 S. Sirrine Mesa, AZ 85210 on April 29, 2019 from 6pm-9pm. Mass- Our Lady of Guadalupe Church-5445 E. San Angelo, Guadalupe AZ 85283 on April 30, 2019 at 9am, cremation will follow
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 27, 2019