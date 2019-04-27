Services
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Family Burial & Cremation Center
237 S. Sirrine
Mesa, AZ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
5445 E. San Angelo
Guadalupe, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Mori
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel C. Mori


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manuel C. Mori Obituary
Manuel C. Mori

Phoenix - Manuel C. Mori, 70, born April 11, 1949 joined his wife Herminia J. Mori in eternal life after 19 years of missing her, died April 18,2019.

He is survived by daughters Eva Franco, Melissa Alegria & Adela Cordova; grandchildren Heather, Erika, Yvette, Rudy, Alyssa & Christian; great grandchildren - 8; siblings Ignacio Mori, Rita Mori, Luis Mori, Narciso Mori (Sylvia), Rey Mori (Lisa) and many nieces & nephews.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, camping, shooting pool & loved to gulf.

Viewing-Family Burial & Cremation Center- 237 S. Sirrine Mesa, AZ 85210 on April 29, 2019 from 6pm-9pm. Mass- Our Lady of Guadalupe Church-5445 E. San Angelo, Guadalupe AZ 85283 on April 30, 2019 at 9am, cremation will follow
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.