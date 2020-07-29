Manuel C. Vasquez Sr.



It is with great sadness that the family of Manuel C. Vasquez Sr. announces his passing due to complications of Covid-19, on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the age of 70 years.



Manuel was born in Phoenix, Arizona on August 30, 1949 to Manuel and Sally (Cota)Vasquez. He was a highly educated man where he graduated from Phoenix Union High School and went on to Arizona State University, where he got his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Garret/Allied Signal/HoneyWell for many Years until he had a higher calling to return to school to become a teacher. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Education from Arizona State University and a Master of Education from Northern Arizona University. He enjoyed teaching and taught at Sunland Elementary School until he retired.



Manuel was happily married to his high school sweetheart Elizabeth (Sanchez) Vasquez for 48 years. They shared a love for dancing and up until his last days were still dancing. They married in 1972 and had 4 children. He loved his family and making memories was his gift to everyone. He loved traveling, camping, hunting, fishing, coaching his sons little league teams, watching his grandchildren play sports or preform in school events and picked up woodworking in his retirement years.



He was preceded by his parents Manuel and Sally (Cota)Vasquez. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Vasquez, children Leticia, Manuel Jr. (Lupita), Daniel (Norma), Richard (Stephanie), 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, Uncle Oscar, Sister Cynthia, Niece Priscilla and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 South Litchfield Rd. in Goodyear. A viewing is scheduled to begin at 10am to be followed by the Rosary at 11am and the Funeral services at 11:30am, burial services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Rd. in Avondale, Arizona following the funeral service.









