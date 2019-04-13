|
Manuel Cabral Varela
Chandler - Manuel Cabral Varela, 82, of Chandler, entered into eternal peace on April 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born May 4, 1936 in Jerome, AZ to Manuel and Alejandra Varela. Manuel grew up in Jerome, working at his parents' grocery store, The Gulch Store, and attending Mingus Mountain High School. The closure of the Phelps Dodge Mine brought his family to Phoenix where they opened Varela's Everbest Market. Manuel graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1955. At both Mingus Mountain and Phoenix Union High School, Manuel was a standout basketball player, earning much recognition and awards. After high school, Manuel served in the United States Army for two years. After his service, he returned to Arizona and played basketball at Phoenix College and Arizona State University. While at ASU, pursuing a degree in Elementary Education, he met Dolores Escarcega of Tempe, AZ, whom he married in 1962 and with whom he shared 56 years as husband and wife. Dolores and Manuel embarked on their teaching careers in Roll, AZ and welcomed their children Diana and Tom.
After moving back to Tempe, Manuel taught at Maie Bartlett Heard Elementary School in the Phoenix Elementary School District until his retirement in1995. Upon retirement, Dolores and Manuel lived in Prescott Valley, AZ, before moving to Chandler, AZ to be closer to family.
In 2009, Manuel was inducted into the Arizona Hispanic Sports Hall of Fame, an honor he proudly shared with his family. Manuel is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Alejandra Varela. He is survived by his wife Dolores, daughter Diana Varela, Chandler, AZ, son Tom (Margery) Varela, Seal Beach, CA, and grandchildren Sam Hodges and Hailey Varela.
He is also survived by his siblings Mary Winthrop, Modesto, CA; Joe Varela, Prescott Valley, AZ; Pilar (Richard) Quesada, Antioch, CA; Dora Varela, Chandler, AZ; and Tony (Rosalie) Varela, Chandler, AZ.
Manuel was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and uncle who will be missed by many friends and members of the Escarcega and Varela families.
Manuel will be remembered for his love and support of his family, his passion for sports and his sweet tooth.
A memorial Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Tempe, AZ, (1800 E. Libra Drive, Tempe) on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Rosary at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to St. Vincent de Paul.
