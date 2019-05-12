|
Manuel Dominguez
Phoenix - Manuel Dominguez, 79, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away, May 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by close family. Manuel was born January 20, 1940 in Safford, Arizona. He graduated from Phoenix Union High School and from Arizona State University. On July 9, 1961, he married his high school sweetheart, Rose Yee of Phoenix. She preceded him in death on March 25, 2005.
Manuel is survived by his sister Irene Chavez and her husband Domingo "Sonny" Chavez, daughters Lisa Dominguez and her husband Eugene Johnson, Victoria Dominguez-Brown and her husband Jeff Brown, and son Manuel "Don" Dominguez and his wife Kellee Dominguez.
Manuel was a loving grandfather to Emilee Dominguez Wolfley and her husband Ammon Wolfey, Brittnee Dominguez Brooks and her husband Jeremy Brooks, Delaney Micensky, Haylee Dominguez, Jeremy Micensky, and Savannah Brown. He was also the great grandfather to Wes Wolfley, London Howard, Olive Wolfley, Graham Wolfley, Brody Brooks, Quinn Brooks, and June Wolfley.
Manuel was actively involved in the community and a staunch advocate for Latino Rights. Manuel was one of founders of Los Diablos, the official Latino chapter of Arizona State University (ASU) Alumni. In the 1970's, Manuel served as the Special Assistant to Governor Raul Castro. He continued his service to his community as leader during his tenure with Valle de Sol.
Manuel enjoyed watching sports and was an avid golfer who spent most of his weekends on the golf course. He also enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great children.
Visitation will be held on May 16, 2019 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301 from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM with a rosary at 7:30PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, May 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church, 5614 W Orangewood Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. The burial will follow in Resthaven Park Cemetery.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019