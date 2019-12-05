|
Senior Master Sergeant Manuel Flores Sepulveda
Gilbert - Senior Master Sergeant Manuel Flores Sepulveda, 84, of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019. Manuel was a proud native of the small mining town of Miami, Arizona where he was born on Jan. 27, 1935. In 1952, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and shortly thereafter served in Korea during the Korean War. Upon returning to the United States, he was stationed at Williams Air Force Base in Chandler, Arizona, where he met his future wife, Margaret Bernal. In 1956, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force and returned to his hometown where he began working at the Miami copper smelter. In 1958, he and Margaret were married at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Gilbert, Arizona. Manuel returned to military duty with the 302nd Air Rescue Squadron, Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona in 1961. Following eight years of working as a full-time technician, Manuel accepted a position as an Air Force Reserve recruiter at Norton Air Force Base in San Bernardino, California. In 1970, he was awarded the Air Force Reserve's National Outstanding Recruiter Award. The following year, Manuel returned to Arizona and resumed his career at Luke Air Force Base. In 1974, he joined the Arizona Air National Guard where he spent 19 years. During that time, he was named the lead recruiter for the State of Arizona and awarded Recruiter of the Year by the Air National Guard. In 1993, Manuel retired with more than 40 years of total military service.
Manuel is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Margaret; his sons Michael, Martin (Sheree), Matthew, Monte (Lisa), and Marcus (Meghann); his eight grandchildren Marc, Natalie, Gabriela, Lucas, Antonio, Sofia, Julia, and Emilio; and four great grandchildren Thomas, Kylie, Kaden, and Kami.
Manuel is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Herminia (Flores) Sepulveda and sister Alice (Sepulveda) Ortega of Globe, Arizona.
"God Speed" Dad, you will be greatly missed.
A viewing and rosary will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, 1562 E. Baseline Road, Mesa, Arizona 85204. A mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 440 E. Elliot Rd., Gilbert, Arizona 85234. Interment with military honors will be held at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to his favorite Charities; St. Mary's Food Bank, or St. Vincent De Paul.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019