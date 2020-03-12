Services
1950 - 2020
Phoenix - Juan Manuel Gonzalez, age 69 of Phoenix, AZ died March 5, 2020. He was born on October 16, 1950, in Delicias Chihuahua, Mexico, the second of 16 children born to Silviano Gonzalez and Rosa Saucedo. Manuel worked as an upholsterer in his family business. He loved to read and always had a book with him. He was extremely intelligent and was always learning. He was an avid history buff and enjoyed studying about the Mexican Revolution. Fishing was his favorite pastime, and he also enjoyed camping. He was passionate about baseball, especially the LA Dodgers.

Manuel was fearless and willing to try anything. He believed in the power of education combined with positive thinking. He taught his children through his words and actions that there was nothing that they couldn't do if they set their mind to it. He loved his family dearly and encouraged and supported them in all of their endeavors.

Manuel is survived by his wife, Socorro Gonzalez; daughter, Ana Tirado; sons, Daniel Gonzalez; three sisters, twelve brothers; and five grandchildren. A memorial service was held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in the mausoleum at Holy Cross Cemetery, 10045 West Thomas Road, Avondale, AZ 85392. Condolences for the family may be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/juan-manuel-gonzalez/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
