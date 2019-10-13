|
|
Manuel Mariscal
Phoenix - Manuel "Manny" Mariscal, 91, a native Arizonan and longtime resident of Phoenix, passed away on September 3, 2019. Manny is survived by his wife JoAnn Mariscal, his brother Rudolph Mariscal, three children, Michael Mariscal, Shelly Drago and Kenneth Mariscal and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Manny was a World War II Veteran and a retired law enforcement officer. His love for golf was second only to his love for his family. The Honors Ceremony will be held at 9:00am on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 Cave Creek Road Phoenix, AZ 85024
Published in The Arizona Republic on Oct. 13, 2019