Manuel Mendoza Jr "Manny" was born on June 4th 1985. He passed away January 2020. He is survived by his beloved dog Rugby who he called his son, his mother Pearl D Joya, Father Manuel Mendoza Sr, two sisters Bernadette Mendoza, Georgina Mendoza, four nieces Victoria, Calista, Adriana, and Mikayla, one nephew Dallas, his grandmother Dolores "Lola" Samora Joya, 5 Aunts, 3 Uncles, Cousins, and a host of many many friends. Manuel attended North High School where he was Student Body Vice President of Student Government also a wrestler on NHS wrestling team. Attended Southwestern University in Wichita, KS. While attending there one of his essays was published in the Southwestern College Literary Magazine Vol 6 2003-2004 titled Goodbye. He was a known staple of the LGBT Community and volunteered at Pride many times. He was an eloquent gifted writer. At 12 years old his first poem was formally accepted for publication through the Anthology of Poetry by Young Americans in the 1997 edition that he entitled "Life". Manuel loved life with a passion so much that that's exactly how he lived it. He lived on his own terms - unconventional and relentless! He thrived on learning and making human connections along the way. It was those human connections that touched more lives than we could ever know. He had friends from all walks of life that he accepted with no judgment or prejudice. He just embraced them loving and caring his own way. His bold charismatic personality made him different and a magnet to people. He was fascinated, intrigued by religion and Spiritualism- that connection to the beyond. He loved music, all kinds and loved to dance and be the life of the party! In your short life, you touched the hearts of many, especially ours no one could ever fill your shoes. You will be missed dearly!
Services: Wednesday February 26th, 4-8pm, Christ Church of the Valley. 2005 E Indian School Rd, Phx, AZ 85016. Burial Thursday February 27th 10am, Double Butte Cemetery, Memorial Gardens 2505 W Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020