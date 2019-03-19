Services
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Crosier Village Church
717 E Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Crosier Village Church
717 E Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ
Manuel Sainz Lopez Obituary
Manuel Sainz Lopez

- - Manuel Sainz Lopez, 67, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Manuel was born on October 9, 1951 to parents Casimiro and Maria Lopez. He leaves behind his brother, Frank Lopez; Maricela Delgado; aunt Margaret Silvas and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Viewing service will be held Friday March 22, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30am at Crosier Village Church, 717 E Southern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85040. Mass will be Saturday 9:30 am, March 23, 2019, gathering reception to follow.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
