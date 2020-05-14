Manuel U. Baldonado



Born to Jacinta Uranga and Pedro Baldonado on February 26th, 1940 in Las Cruces, NM. Manuel U. Baldonado started his journey in life serving our country in the Army Reserve. During life he had found a love for our lord and savior, and regularly attended Roman Catholic Church. He found and met the love of his life Rosalia Baldonado, they spent many years together making many memories. Manuel Uranga Baldonado was a strong, religious, honorable, and loving man, he passed away at the age of 80 in Phoenix, AZ. He will remain in the hearts of many and be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



Services for Manuel U. Baldonado will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel - 5921 W. Thomas Road Phoenix, Arizona 85033.



Wake will be held on May 15, 2020, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm



Burial Services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery on 91st Avenue and Thomas Road on May 16, 2020 at 9:00 am.









